UK signs free-trade deals with Vietnam and Singapore

The UK has signed a continuity free-trade agreement with Vietnam the day after it penned a deal with Singapore.

Trade secretary Liz Truss, who is in south east Asia, said: “Both these agreements are vital for the UK’s future as an independent trading nation.

Read more: Preparations start for a no deal Brexit

“Not only do they lock in billions of pounds worth of trade, they also pave the way for new digital partnerships and joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”

Today’s deal with Singapore brings us closer to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership 🇬🇧🇸🇬 🌎



Membership of this high standards agreement will:

✅ create opportunities in fast growing markets

✅ diversify our supply chains

✅ boost the global argument for free trade#CPTPP pic.twitter.com/bmhHptehEn — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 10, 2020

Read more: UK signs post-Brexit trade deal with Norway and Iceland

Continuity free-trade agreements replicate the deals that the UK had with countries as an EU member. Earlier this week the UK announced similar deals with Norway and Iceland, followed by Canada on Wednesday.

Today we signed the UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement. 🇬🇧 🇨🇦



The UK and Canada are democracies with shared values and a fierce commitment to rules-based free trade. pic.twitter.com/QGJX2NlUdS — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 9, 2020

The agreements come after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is a “strong possibility” that the UK will not sign a free-trade deal with the EU. The UK’s budget watchdog has warned that such an exit could knock two per cent off GDP next year.

Read more: Boris Johnson: ‘Strong possibility’ now of a no-deal Brexit