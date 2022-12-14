UK sets aside £80m for state-of-the-art tech hub

The UK government has put aside £80m to build a state of the art telecommunications lab.

The lab in Solihull, West Midlands, is part of a £110m investment by the government to work with industry and improve British telecommunications.

Along with working on network resilience, the lab will also focus on improving cyber security.

The West Midlands community is excited by the job creation possibility of the lab. Commenting, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “The lab will bring a wide range of stakeholders together to drive innovation and create high quality new jobs for local people.”

The technology sector is one of the fast growing sectors in the UK and accounts for 6.3 per cent of the country’s total workforce.

The country is projected to have over 3 million new tech jobs by 2025.