UK sanctions Chelsea FC director for Abramovich connection

The UK have sanctioned Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s sanctions.

Tenenbaum will be subject to an asset freeze as well as transport sanctions meaning that any ship or aircraft owned, chartered, controlled or operated by him could be detained if it enters the UK.

The UK also sanctioned David Davidovich, an associate of Chelsea owner Abramovich, saying he would be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban as well as transport sanctions.

The reason behind the sanction was the close connection Abramovich.

Tenenbaum was an accountant Price Waterhouse in Toronto from 1987 until 1989, and has held a number of director roles across the globe.

The fresh sanctions come as the government gears up to weigh in the sale process, awaiting a preferred bidder to be presented.