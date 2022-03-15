UK rushing to close investment deal with Saudi Arabia as PM visits Riyadh

Palm trees line a highway near skyscrapers including the Capital Market Authority (CMA), center, tower at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The UK is reportedly looking to close a multi-billion pound investment deal with Saudi Arabia as Boris Johnson gets set to visit Riyadh tomorrow.

Sky News reports that the deal could be announced during Johnson’s visit, which will see him meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tomorrow.

City A.M. reported last year that the Department for International trade was looking to close a series of investment deals with gulf states, after inking one worth £10bn with Abu Dhabi.

Johnson is expected to speak to Saudi Arabia tomorrow about increasing their oil supplies to ease the pressure on global energy prices, which are spiking after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Any investment deal with Saudi Arabia will likely come under heavy scrutiny due to the country’s poor human rights record.

Bin Salman was accused of sanctioning the brutal murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and last weekend his regime oversaw the execution of 81 people.