Record rise in redundancies as firms battle coronavirus crisis

Redundancies soared to the highest level in more than a decade, rising by a record 114,000 between June and August, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that redundancies increased in June to August 2020 by 113,000 on the year, and a record 114,000 on the quarter, to 227,000.

The annual increase was the largest since April to June 2009 and the number of redundancies reached its highest level since May to July 2009.

Laura Stewart-Smith, workplace savings manager at Aviva, said: “These latest figures point to disruption in the UK’s work force.

“Headline unemployment rates have been kept relatively low over the course of the pandemic, in part the result of the Government’s support measures.

“Headwinds are forming within the economic inactivity rate – this refers to people who have dropped out of the labour force altogether. Lower labour market participation will impact the UK’s economic recovery as it will result in a long-term drain in skills, talent and expertise.

“The Government’s plan to improve skills among out-of-work candidates and encourage employers to take on staff through the Kick Start scheme could boost labour market participation by offering people a route back into the work force.”

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation, added: “Unfortunately, over the months ahead the picture is likely to worsen. Unemployment is set to rise further and the prospect of getting a new job will remain extremely challenging as most organisations are unlikely to resume recruitment during the second wave of the pandemic.