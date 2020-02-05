UK PMI: Election boost helps services sector beat expectations

The UK services sector surged in January, according to new survey data, beating initial estimates to deliver its strongest growth in more than a year after the December General Election brought some clarity to the economy.

The IHS Markit/Cips index of services activity hit 53.9 in January, well above an earlier estimate of 52.9 and far higher than the 50 registered in December.

A score of above 50 indicates expansion, and January’s reading was the first time the sector had grown since August of last year.

Survey respondents said higher levels of consumer spending and business investment had both contributed to the overall rise in new work.

The sector has added jobs in each of the past three months. In January, the pace of job creation reached its strongest since July 2019, data firm IHS Markit said.

Tim Moore, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said: “January’s PMI surveys give a clear signal that the UK economy has picked up since the general election, as a diminishing headwind from political uncertainty translated into rising business and consumer spending.”

Moore said his firm predicts UK GDP will rise 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year, after it stagnated in the final three months of 2019.

Duncan Brock, group director at Cips, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “New work flowed in at a surprisingly sharp rate as businesses started to invest and previously uncertain consumers parted with their cash.”

The better-than-expected pick-up in the services sector will be seen by many as vindicating the Bank of England’s decision to leave interest rates on hold at 0.75 per cent last week.

Explaining the decision, governor Mark Carney said there had been signs of a short-term rebound in the economy.

Yet he said: “These are still early days, and it is less of a case of so far so good, than so far, good enough.”