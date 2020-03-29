The coronavirus lockdown could last up to six months or “plausibly” longer, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries.

In a press conference today, she said: “Over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three week review [of the lockdown].

“It’s going to be every three weeks a review, two or three months to see if we have really squashed it.

“But three-to-six months months [of lockdown] ideally, but a lot of uncertainty.

“It is plausible it could go further than that.”

Housing and communities secretary Robert Jenrick also announced every region in the UK has been placed on “an emergency footing” for the first time since World War II.

Jenrick said today that “strategic coordination centres” involving armed forces, police and fire brigades are now working across the country.

