UK on track for Australia trade deal in June after 'major breakthroughs'

The UK is on track to sign a free trade deal with Australia in June after “major breakthroughs” in this week’s negotiations, international trade secretary Liz Truss has said this afternoon.

She added that the remainder of the details would be sorted out in a “sprint” over the next few weeks.

“We have made major breakthroughs over the past few days and an agreement is now in sight. I want to thank Dan personally for the contribution he has made and for his desire to get this deal done”, a statement read.

“This is a deal that will deliver for Britain and all parts of our economy. It is a win-win for both nations. It is a fundamentally liberalising agreement that will support jobs across the country and help us emerge stronger from the pandemic, strengthening ties between two democracies who share a fierce belief in freedom, enterprise and fair play.

“We will spend the next few weeks ironing out details and resolving outstanding issues, with a view to reaching a deal by June.”

City A.M. reported earlier this year that trade negotiations with Australia were centred around areas such as telecommunications, business visas and agricultural exports.

UK negotiators are keen for the deal to extend free mobile roaming for Brits travelling to Australia and to open up the country’s market to UK telecommunications companies, while Canberra has been calling for reduced tariffs for products like Australian wine.

