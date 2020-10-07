The UK must not surrender its national security by relying on Chinese companies to speed up the rollout of 5G mobile networks, senior MPs have warned.

In a report published today the defence committee said it was “unacceptable” that commercial concerns had been put ahead of national security considerations and urged the government to tighten its policies on cybersecurity.

The MPs warned that the rollout of 5G would open the UK up to increased security risks such as espionage, sabotage or system failure.

In particular, it highlighted the risk of relying on Chinese products to develop the next-generation mobile network.

“The west must urgently unite to advance a counterweight to China’s tech dominance,” said Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence committee.

“As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly reliant on access to data movement we must develop a feasible, practical and cost-effective alternative to the cheap, high-tech solutions which can be preyed upon and which come stooped with conditions which ensnare a state into long-term allegiance to China.”

He added: “We must not surrender our national security for the sake of short-term technological development. This is a false and wholly unnecessary trade off.”

The committee welcomed the government’s decision to ban controversial Chinese tech firm Huawei from the UK’s 5G networks, but called on ministers to go further.

The report backed the creation of the Telecoms Security Bill, which would allow the government to force operators to take action in the interests of national security, and said it should be introduced before the end of the year.

The MPs also supported proposals for a new alliance of the world’s 10 largest democracies — dubbed D10 — to find alternatives to Chinese technology.

Ellwood said the alliance would provide a “viable alternative foundation to the technological might of authoritarian states, whose true motives are, at times, murky”.

“Democracies the world over are waking up to the dangers of new technology from overseas that could inadvertently provide hostile states access to sensitive information through the backdoor,” he added.