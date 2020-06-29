UK mortgage plunge to record low as coronavirus hammers economy

UK mortgage approvals fell further to hit a record low in May as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the British economy, according to the latest Bank of England figures.

Some 9,300 new loans for houses were approved last month, down from April’s 15,900. Economists polled by Bloomberg had been expecting 25,000 approvals for May.

Read more: FTSE 100 falls as US struggles to contain spread of coronavirus

The slump in May means that mortgage approvals were at a third of their trough during the 2008 financial crisis last month.

An expected spike in unemployment as the government’s furlough scheme begins to wind down from August and increasing unwillingness from lenders to take on risk means that the figures are unlikely to improve substantially in the coming months.

UK house prices are set to fall five per cent this year and will not recover until the end of 2022, according to analysts polled by Reuters. In its worst case scenario, prices would fall 11 per cent this year.

Separate figures released by the BoE today showed that UK households continued to build up savings and pay down debt last month as non-essential shops remained closed to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Households added a record £25.6bn to their account in May, taking the total over the past three months to £56.6bn, the BoE said.

Read more: UK debt office plans record bond sales to help struggling economy recover

Meanwhile, consumers reduced credit card and other unsecured loans for a third month, repaying a total of £4.6bn.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said last week that restoring consumer confidence would be key to the UK’s economic recovery from the crisis, despite households’ balance sheets being in “reasonably robust shape”.