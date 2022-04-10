Apple under spotlight amid spying claims

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris

The UK’s information watchdog is investigating Apple following whistleblower claims that the Silicon Valley giant had gained access to employee information via their mobile phones.

Former senior Apple engineer Ashley Gjøvik filed a complaint to the UK Data Protection Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) which suggested the iPhone maker used unlawful data collection processes over “years and multiple countries” to gather personal information on its workers.

According to reports from the Telegraph, she also raised concerns that Apple was “pressuring its employees to participate in invasive data collection procedures, including scans of ears/ear canals”.

It is understood that Gjøvik was fired from Apple last year after breaking company rules about leaking information to the public.

An Apple spokesman told the paper: “We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised”.

It is understood that this is her first attempt to raise her claim in the UK.