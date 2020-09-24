New wage subsidy scheme does not go far enough, warns hospitality industry

The embattled UK hospitality sector has given chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest job retention scheme a lukewarm reception, saying the new wage subsidy does not go far enough.

UK Hospitality, a lobby group representing British pubs, clubs, restaurants and bars, said it wanted industry-specific help.

Read more: Government to subsidise wages of part-time workers in new scheme

Boss Kate Nicholls said she wanted the government to pick up the full cost of unworked hours.

The reaction came after Sunak announced in the House of Commons that the government’s furlough scheme will end on 31 October.

It will be replaced by a wage subsidy scheme that will have employers paying the bulk of worker wages, so long as staff members are working at least 30 per cent of usual hours.

Nicholls said the government covering two-thirds of part-time staff wages “would be a relatively low cost for huge reward for our workforce”

Instead, she suggested “full support to sustain people in their jobs during what could be a bleak winter for hospitality”.

It means staff working for employers not already back up and running may face redundancy as they will be ineligible for the scheme.

The financial support from the government comes after it increased restrictions on social gatherings, return-to-work guidance and a shortening of pub and restaurant hours, which Nicholls called “a hammer blow” to the industry.

From tonight pubs, bars and restaurants must close their doors from 10pm each night.

Read more: Rishi Sunak’s new job support plan: What do the changes mean for you?

VAT cut extension

The industry body did back Sunak in extending the 15 per cent VAT cut for the hospitality sector to March.

Nicholls said: “Things were looking grim for our sector yesterday and we were desperately hoping for some good news.

“We urge him to engage with the trade on specific measures to keep people in work.”

Sunak had earlier unveiled his Winter Economic Plan in the Commons, where he said: “The primary goal of our economic policy remains unchanged – to support people’s jobs – but the way we achieve that must evolve… I cannot save every business, I cannot save every job.”