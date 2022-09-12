UK GDP grows by 0.2 per cent following June losses

The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2 per cent in July, according to official figures, as the country seeks to regain the economic loss recorded in June.

GDP shrank 0.6 per cent in June, the Office for National Statistics revealed at the time.

Services and production made gains following the June slump.

Services, led by information and communication offerings, grew 0.4 per cent in July, after a 0.5 per cent fall in June.

Production remained down by 0.3 per cent, as a sharp decline in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply weighed on the figures. However, has retraced some of 0.9 per cent loss recorded in June.

