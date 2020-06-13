UK Finance chief in apology to staff over 2008 Staveley remarks

UK Finance boss Stephen Jones has apologised to his staff for “wrong” and “inappropriate” remarks made about financier Amanda Staveley in 2008.

In an internal memo seen by Sky News, Jones yesterday said he could not defend the remarks, understood to have been made as Ms. Staveley was negotiating a cash call on behalf of the bank with Abu Dhabi-based funds.

Jones was a senior executive at the British bank during the height of the financial crisis. Ms. Staveley is suing the bank, alleging that the firm deceived her over higher fees it separately paid to Qatari investors.

The remarks, believed to have been made in internal calls between Barclays executives, may be read aloud in court if Mr Jones is, as expected, called to give evidence next month.

In the note to colleagues, Mr Jones said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to address the recent media coverage you may have seen which relates to my conduct in 2008 and which has arisen in the context of an ongoing civil action against Barclays by PCP [Capital Partners, Ms Staveley’s firm]/ Amanda Staveley.

“The media coverage references correspondence from 2008 and transcripts of internal telephone calls in which I made private comments about Ms Staveley and the claimant company PCP.

“The comments I made at this time are wholly inappropriate and do not meet the standards of language and behaviour we rightly expect.

“I regret making these comments and I cannot defend them.”

UK Finance has recently, under Mr. Jones’ leadership, achieved gender equality on its board and is considered to be a leader in the field with regards to diversity.

Mr. Jones declined to respond to an approach from Sky News when asked to comment.

The trial continues, and Barclays denies wrongdoing.