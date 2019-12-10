UK GDP: Economy stagnates in run up to General Election

The UK economy stagnated in October under the weight of yet more political uncertainty and a global slowdown, official figures showed this morning.

British GDP’s failure to grow was worse than the 0.1 per cent expansion economists had expected. It marked an improvement from the 0.1 per cent fall seen in September, however.

The UK GDP reading was the last before the 12 December General Election that – according to current polling – is expected to result in a narrow Conservative majority.

Should his party win, chancellor Sajid Javid will have to revive a slowing economy. Weak survey data from November showed that the services, manufacturing and construction sectors all shrank, boding badly for fourth-quarter growth.

Business investment has fallen in 2019 under the weight of Brexit uncertainty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said leaving the European Union with a deal will get companies spending again. Many economists are unsure, however, with the CBI predicting just a 0.3 per cent lift in business investment next year.

The pound was trading close to eight month highs against the dollar this morning, up 0.15 per cent at around $1.316. Traders hope that a Tory majority and a Brexit deal would bring some certainty to the economy.

A spokesperson from the Office for National Statistics, which released the figures, said: “The UK economy saw no growth in the latest three months. There were increases across the services sector, offset by falls in manufacturing with factories continuing the weak performance seen since April.”

More to follow.