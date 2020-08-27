UK economy: Retail footfall grows but job vacancies flatline

The UK economy continued its mixed recovery last week, with the number of Britons venturing out to the shops rising again but online job adverts staying flat for the third week in a row.

Retail footfall rose last week to around 70 per cent of the level seen in the same period in 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

“This continues the gradual increase in footfall seen since the reopening of non-essential shops and businesses in England on 15 June,” the ONS said.

However, the situation was gloomier in the jobs market. Total online job adverts remained at just over half of the 2019 average for the third week in a row.

It comes as the UK economy gradually recovers from the body-blow it sustained in April, when the government locked the country down in response to coronavirus.

The UK suffered the biggest fall in output in Europe in the second quarter, with GDP crashing 20.3 per cent.

Since then, however, there have been signs of a relatively rapid recovery. Retail sales grew by more than expected in July and the private sector expanded quickly in August. Yet the economy is far from its pre-coronavirus size.

Visits to retail parks jump

The number of people visiting retail parks has grown the most since the lockdown was eased. It hit 90 per cent of its 2019 level last week, the ONS said. However, the number of visitors to high streets stayed roughly flat at around 60 per cent.

Although the number of online job listings flatlined, there were signs of battered sectors recovering slightly.

Travel and tourism job listings on Adzuna, the website the ONS analyses, rose to 81.3 per cent of their 2019 average. That was up from 52.2 per cent a month earlier.

Catering and hospitality job postings rose to 37.4 per cent of the 2019 average, up from 27.6 per cent a month ago.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “We can see an ‘eat out to help out’ boost in today’s numbers.

“The scheme has bolstered the recovery of the catering and hospitality sector… adding to the steady gains in job ads made since June.”