UK court blocks Julian Assange US extradition on espionage charges

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US to face espionage charges, a UK court has ruled.

Assange faces 17 charges of espionage and computer fraud in the US and could be sentenced to as many as 175 years behind bars.

In a landmark decision at the Old Bailey this morning, district judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange’s actions took him beyond the scope of investigative journalism.

However, she ruled that Assange should not be extradited due to the risk of suicide. The US is set to appeal the decision.

Judge Baraitser described Assange as a “depressed and despairing man who is genuinely fearful about his future”.

She cited medical evidence of his mental health and referred to a previous incident of self-harm.

Under the Extradition Act 2003, extradition can be denied if it is deemed unjust or oppressive due to reasons of health.

US authorities accuse Australia-born Assange of hacking computers and breaching security law by releasing troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.

But his supporters say his prosecution represents an attack on journalism and free speech.

Supporters of the controversial figure — including Piers Corbyn — gathered outside the Old Bailey this morning to oppose his extradition.

Protesters, many of whom were not wearing masks, held signs reading “Free Assange”.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.

The Assange saga

One of the key events exposed by Assange and Wikileaks was a military video showing a 2007 Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad that killed dozens of people, including two Reuters news staff.

The legal case then began in 2012 when Sweden sought Assange’s extradition from Britain on allegations of sex crimes. He fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London, when he was holed up for seven years.

Assange was finally removed from the embassy in 2019 and he was jailed for breaching jail conditions, though the Swedish case against him had been dropped.

Last June, the US Justice Department formally asked the UK to extradite Assange to face espionage charges.

Assange has been held on remand at Belmarsh prison in south east London for 20 months.