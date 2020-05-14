UK coronavirus deaths rise by 428 to 33,614

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen by 428 to 33,614 people, according to the Department of Health.

The latest death toll counts those who tested positive for coronavirus and died by 5pm on 13 May.

The health department said there have been 2,219,281 coronavirus tests as of 9am today, with 126,064 tests yesterday.

A total of 1,593,902 people have been tested of who 233,151 tested positive.

The Department for Health figures include coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

However, the true death toll could be far higher.

Earlier this week, stats from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed there have been more than 38,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK up to 1 May.

Fatalities from the virus numbered 34,978 on 1 May in England and Wales. Combined with Scotland and Northern Ireland statistics the total was 38,289.

Included suspected coronavirus fatalities the UK total could exceed 40,000.

