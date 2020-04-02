UK coronavirus death toll jumps 566 to 2,921

The UK’s coronavirus death toll jumped 569 today to 2,921, the Department of Health said.

As of 9am today, a total of 163,194 people have been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the department said.

As of 5pm yesterday, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have died, the department announced.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 2 April, a total of 163,194 people have been tested of which 33,718 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 1 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/AbPp29Ijwv — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 2, 2020

Yesterday, the death toll jumped 563 on the previous day to take total deaths to 2,352.

By 9am yesterday there had been a total of 152,979 coronavirus tests in the UK, with 29,474 people testing positive for the virus.

Read more: Spain’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after another record day of deaths

Today, Spain said more than 10,000 people had died during its coronavirus epidemic.

A record 950 people with the virus had died overnight, the country’s health ministry said.

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll jumps by more than 500 in a day to 2,353

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Jonson said a massive increase in testing is the way to “unlock the puzzle” of the UK coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister admitted the government must “massively ramp up” testing after it emerged just 2,000 frontline NHS workers have been tested for coronavirus.