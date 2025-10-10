UK businesses wasting millions on ChatGPT-style AI tools

companies relying solely on consumer-grade tools risk spending millions without seeing significant operational improvements.

Companies could be wasting millions on AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude as they rush to boost productivity.

MIT’s State of AI in Business 2025 study found that while employees in over 90 per cent of companies regularly use personal AI tools, only 40 per cent of organisations have official LLM subscriptions.

Despite $30–40bn (£22-30bn) spent on generative AI initiatives, only five per cent of companies have reported meaningful returns.

This disconnect reflects a growing ‘GenAI divide’, where many businesses are deploying AI without a clear strategy, leaving tools to operate in workflows for which they were not designed.

While 75 per cent of professionals report that their organisation has invested, or plans to invest, in AI within the year, only 31 per cent have a formal AI strategy.

This lack of planning can lead to wasted budgets and uneven adoption.

Research has shown that companies that define their AI roadmap tend to see better outcomes, with firms having a clear AI strategy being up to 3.5 times more likely to achieve a measurable return.

AI hits its limits

David Wong, chief product officer at Thomson Reuters, emphasised the risk of relying on consumer-grade AI for specific, critical tasks.

He told City AM: “We’re at an inflection point. Companies that build a clear strategy around purpose-built AI will scale results. Those that don’t will waste millions on consumer tools that just can’t handle the demands of business environments like a corporate or a law firm”.

Wong explained that consumer AI tools can assist with generic tasks, like summarising information or drafting simple emails, but struggle with professional workflows that require expertise or regulatory compliance.

“The problem is absolutely fundamental. Consumer AI breaks down under the trust, accuracy, and compliance standards of high-stakes industries like law, tax, and risk. A high ROI will only be delivered where organisations adopt purpose-built AI designed for professional workflows and the rigorous standards of the workplace,” he added.