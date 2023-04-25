UK borrows second highest March total on record of £21.5bn as Jeremy Hunt promises to tackle debt

Office for National Statistics (ONS) officials calculated that last month’s borrowing total was largely driven higher by the government paying to keep typical household energy bills capped at £2,500 annually (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The UK borrowed £21.5bn last month, the second highest total for March since records began in 1993, according to official figures out today.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) officials calculated that last month’s borrowing total was largely driven higher by the government paying to keep typical household energy bills capped at £2,500 annually.

March’s figure was just below the City’s expectations of £22.8bn and was up from £13.3bn in February.

Governments have to borrow money to bridge a shortfall between taxes and spending.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are grappling with a tough set of public finances due to the UK having to borrow hundreds of billions of pounds to pay for Covid-19 support measures.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also sent international energy prices on an upward surge, forcing the government to channel cash to the poorest households and cap energy bills.

While those moves have partially shielded living standards in the UK, they have swelled the country’s debt pile sharply.

Hunt said today’s high borrowing numbers are the “inevitable consequences of borrowing eye-watering sums to help families and businesses through a pandemic and Putin’s energy crisis”.

The ONS said debt as a share of the UK economy in March neared 100 per cent, levels not seen since the 1960s.

For the year to March 2023, the ONS estimates the UK borrowed around £139bn, about 5.5 per cent of GDP, which would be just over £13bn lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecast at last month’s budget.

Last year’s deficit – the difference between spending and tax revenue – was sixth highest since records began in the 1940s.

The Chancellor was deemed to have around £6bn of headroom against his targets to get debt as a share of GDP and capping borrowing at three per cent of GDP by the OBR last month. That’s the thinnest margin of error of any Chancellor since the OBR was created in 2010.

More to follow.