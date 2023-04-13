UK banks cut fossil fuel investment 31 per cent last year – but will the trend continue?

According to an annual report from the Rainforest Action Network, the FTSE 100’s five banking giants invested $35.7bn into fossil fuel companies in 2022, down from $51.6bn in 2021.

Most of the UK’s largest banks cut back on fossil fuel financing last year but activists argue the sector needs to make firmer commitments to ensure it meets its net zero commitments.

Barclays and HSBC put the most money into fossil fuels, investing $16.5bn and $11.0bn respectively. However, this was down 23 per cent year-on-year at Barclays and 44 per cent at HSBC.

Standard Chartered invested $5.1bn, down from $7.1bn the year before, while Natwest cut its fossil financing by 37 per cent to $1.2bn.

Lloyds was the only UK bank to increase funding for fossil fuels. It put $1.8bn into fossil fuel companies in 2022, a $500m increase on the year before. However, since the Paris Agreement in 2016 it has invested less in fossil fuels than any UK bank included in the report.

Although the FTSE banks reduced their financing for fossil fuels, they remain substantial contributors to the fossil fuel industry.

Natasha Ion, co-author of the report, said: “The largest UK banks remain key backers of climate destruction through their financing of the fossil fuel industry.”

Although some banks have put in place specific fossil fuel investment plans, Ion suggested the reduction was more likely a result of economic uncertainty and a lack of demand from energy companies who saw bumper profits last year from rising energy prices.

In fact she pointed out that the decrease in total investment reflected a drop underwriting due to bond market volatility in 2022. Excluding underwriting, lending for fossil fuels decreased just two per cent.

Ion said this suggested the banks’ policies, which are mainly focused on lending, had a “negligible effect on reducing financing”. She suggested that the lenders needed to put more stringent rules on further fossil fuel lending.

“For UK banks to step down from their positions as top financiers of climate chaos they need to quickly deepen their commitments to exclude financing any further fossil fuel expansion, including not just upstream projects, but also midstream infrastructure and all companies still planning on expansion,” she said.

The news comes as banks are under growing pressure to show that they are serious about moving away from fossil fuels.

In December last year, HSBC said it would stop funding new oil and gas fields in a move that activists said set a “new minimum level of ambition”. Lloyds also committed to stop funding new fossil fuel projects last October.

Earlier this year, Natwest said it will stop offering loans to customers hoping to fund oil and gas exploration.

Barclays meanwhile has been criticised for setting less ambitious targets. In February, it put tighter restrictions on funding coal projects and said it would stop funding oil sands exploration.

Barclays, HSBC, Natwest, and Lloyds did not immediately respond when contacted for comment. Standard Chartered declined to comment.