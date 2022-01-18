UK backs Kenya railway hub as part of $1bn investment plan

The UK is backing the development of a railway hub in Kenya as part of a five-year investment plan worth $1bn.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The UK is backing the development of a railway hub in Kenya’s capital Nairobi as part of a five-year investment plan worth $1bn.

Under the partnership, Epsom-based engineering firm Atkin Global will design an eight-platform central rail station and public space, alongside 425 acres of commercial and residential developments, Reuters reported.

In its initial phase, the project, which was agreed two years ago between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, will cost 1.35bn Kenyan shillings, which will be paid by the UK Government.

“We are delivering that ambitious, strategic partnership that was agreed by our two national leaders,” said Africa minister Vicky Ford.

Climate financing and investments in various sectors will be part of the $1bn five-year plan.