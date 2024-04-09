UK arms sales to Israel will ‘continue’, David Cameron confirms

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Dan Kitwood/PA Wire)

The UK will continue issuing export licences for arms sales to Israel amid the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the foreign secretary has confirmed.

Lord David Cameron told a joint press conference with his US counterpart secretary of state Anthony Blinken that he did not think it was “right in these circumstances” to publish the government’s legal advice on continued arms sales to Israel, and that they would “continue”.

Speaking after meeting with Blinken as well as Congressional leaders, during his visit to Washington D.C., Cameron said: “I think it is an important principle that legal advice is not published; that ministers consider it and act in a way that is consistent with it.

“We answer questions about it, as I am now, as I will be in the House of Lords, I’m sure, next week. It’s right that we answer those questions.”

He continued: “We have published summaries of legal advice but that’s been when we have been sending British troops into action as we did in Libya or recently when we sent British air force personnel into combat with the Houthis.

“I think that’s a different situation, a summary of legal advice published in those circumstances.”

And he said: “I don’t think it’s right in these circumstances and [as] I say we act consistently with it, we’re happy to answer questions about it, we’re very clear about the deep concern we have about the humanitarian aid situation, but the overall judgement is that those export licences will remain open and continue.”

It came after Cameron held talks on Monday with presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida, amid his push to shore up US support for Ukraine.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Ahead of his visit to Washington, the Foreign Secretary will meet former President Trump in Florida.

“It is standard practice for ministers to meet with opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement.”

Cameron is warning that success for Kyiv in defeating Russia is “vital for American and European security” as he urges lawmakers across the Atlantic to approve “urgent” further assistance for the country, in an appeal to Congress over a stalled package of aid.

He will push for Ukraine to be given the resources needed to “hold the line” and “go on the offensive” in 2025, the Foreign Office said.