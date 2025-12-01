Ubigi Voted Most Reliable eSIM for Mobile Professionals According to Latency Report 2025

Ubigi, a pioneer in eSIM solutions for travellers and connected professionals, has been ranked number one worldwide for connection quality according to the Latency Report 2025. This independent study evaluates eSIMs based on three key criteria: latency, jitter and packet loss.

Thanks to its cutting-edge international network infrastructure, Ubigi has established itself as the benchmark for reliability for mobile professionals. Its architecture is based on seven Packet Gateways (P-GWs) spread across Europe, Asia and the Americas, allowing data to transit through the Internet point closest to the user. The result: latency reduced by a factor of two to five depending on the area and optimal stability for video conferencing, VPN and cloud services.

Ubigi’s performance, validated by the Latency Report 2025, stands out:

Average latency : 35 ms in Europe, 92 ms in Asia;

: 35 ms in Europe, 92 ms in Asia; Jitter : only 5 ms;

: only 5 ms; Packet loss: < 0.2%, one of the best reliability ratings measured.

These results, confirmed by tests in Lisbon, Bangkok, Mexico City and Cape Town, place Ubigi well above market standards. Four new P-GWs will be deployed over the next 12 months in North America, Europe and Africa.

Ubigi also benefits from exclusive agreements with leading operators such as Orange and AIS, ensuring seamless connectivity. “This ranking confirms our strategy: combining global infrastructure and local partnerships to guarantee a smooth and uncompromising experience,” emphasises Jacques Bonifay, President of Transatel.

Designed for international teams, travelling consultants and global SMEs, Ubigi for Business meets the connectivity needs of businesses seeking to combine quality, security and cost control.

Where others promise theoretical speeds, Ubigi guarantees a smooth, reliable and continuous connection – anywhere in the world.

