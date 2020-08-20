Ubettabelieveit, Power set to test Battaash

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

FRIDAY’S feature is the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes (3.15pm) and given how impressive he’s been so far this season, it’s unsurprising Battaash is as short as 1/2 to win the race he won in such devastating fashion last year.

He broke Dayjur’s 29-year record 12 months ago and looks quicker than every this year, but given the rain we’ve had it’s very unlikely he’ll be able to do that again in 2020.

Conditions didn’t look too bad on Thursday, but if rain does come down overnight it will only enhance the claims of Art Power who has done nothing but improve this season and is an exciting sprinter on the up.

Tim Easterby’s charge couldn’t have been much more impressive in all three starts this season and his five-length soft ground win at York shows he handles the track as well as cut in the ground.

He looks a real danger to the favourite, particularly if the rain does materialise, but on a sounder surface, a two-pound pull in the weights might not be enough to stop the ‘Batmobile’ winning a second Nunthorpe.

Although I think Art Power will run really well, the uncertainty about the weather means I’ll look to the proceeding Gimcrack Stakes (2.45pm) for a bet.

This year’s renewal of the Group Two contest looks wide open with impressive Salisbury winner Minzaal and the horse who beat him on debut Mohawk King heading the betting.

They’ve both looked smart, but at the prices it’s worth taking them on with UBETTTABELIEVEIT at 7/1.

Nigel Tinkler’s contender was very impressive over five furlongs in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last time where he had the race in the bag from a long way out and there is surely more to come now stepped up to six here.

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy is back in the saddle and he looks a big price given how well he travelled and quickened at Sandown.

If he was trained by William Haggas or Richard Hannon he’d be half the price and he can give his trainer a big race success on the Knavesmire.

POINTERS

Ubettabelieveit 7/1 2.45pm York