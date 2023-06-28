Uber announces new offerings from Majorca to Mykonos due to record tourism

Uber has announced a host of new upgrades across southern European destinations.

Uber has announced a host of new upgrades in European holiday hotspots from Spain to Greece, ahead of what is expected to be a record period of tourism demand in Southern Europe.

Popular destinations from Croatia’s Split to Portugal’s Algarve will benefit from a swathe of new improvements, with Uber-users in the popular Greek island of Mykonos even seeing the introduction of luxury private speedboats to navigate its Mediterranean waters.

Holidaymakers in Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes will be able to access more spacious vehicles and extra legroom with the launch of Uber Comfort, with sun seekers in Western European hotspots Majorca and Tenerife also benefiting.

The ride-hailing titan will also expand its Uber Reserve feature to a host of new European Airports in Majorca and Tenerife and across the Cote D’Azur, Sicily and Sardinia, allowing passengers to reserve rides far in advance.

The announcement comes as resorts in southern Europe’s brace for a record period of demand this summer, as three years of pandemic restrictions prompt tourism to bounce back with a vengeance.

Luxury travel in particular is expected to surge, floating above the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures holding back the sector.

Tapping into this market, Uber’s new premium offering in Bordeaux; ‘Uber Berline,’ will take sightseers too and from the regions famed vineyards.

Anabel Diaz, vice president and head of EMEA mobility at Uber, said: “We are expecting tourism across Europe to reach record figures this summer.”

“That is why we’re launching Uber services across dozens of European vacation destinations – from Uber Reserve, allowing travellers to book up to 90 days in advance, to Uber Boat, a splashy new experience that will make Mykonos more memorable than ever before.”

“With this expansion, we’re able to meet our customers where they’re headed and make travel more seamless and stress free.”