Katikies Mykonos is a haven from the craziness of Cyclades’ party island

People have been partying in Mykonos since the 60s, and probably even before that. Today, the bold and the beautiful, from Grace Kelly and Jackie Onassis, to Beyonce and, er, Kim Kardashian, have all washed up on the island’s picture-perfect shores.

There they loll around on vast white daybeds, bag a bargain at one of the designer stores that pepper the main town, Chora, and watch the crimson sun sink into the sea from the vantage point of Little Venice.

And you should do the same. I’m not saying this is the perfect place for hedonists, but if you – or someone you know – owns a 16-berth yacht or a handy helicopter, get yourself there pronto.

Read more In the Black Fantastic is the most exciting exhibition of the year

By day, you’ve got a plethora of pretty beaches to choose from; Paradise is aptly-named, while Ornos and Platis Yialos cater for the stylish set. Late afternoons are for getting lost in the maze of whitewashed streets, checking out the latest Piaget or Prada handbag in the plate glass windows of chic stores which rub shoulders with traditional bakeries and Byzantine churches.

And at night, take your pick of entertainment; there are cocktail bars, drag bars, EDM clubs, gay clubs and more.

Get home just as dawn is breaking, go to bed, then get up and do it all again.

Where to stay

Katikies Mykonos is tucked away from the madness, built into the hill above quiet Agios Iannos beach, which gives it a serene, relaxed vibe. Like 99 per cent of all buildings on a Greek island, it’s a series of stacked, snowy white cubes, its zigzag layout echoing the maze of Chora.

There are just 35 rooms, all of which have either a small Jacuzzi on their terrace, or a bigger plunge pool. The interiors are minimalist but achingly hip, the Apple-store-like matte white walls and smooth white floors punctuated by the furnishings’ pops of bright blue, which feature bird prints or ikat-like abstract designs.

Who goes?

Older, sophisticated European couples, stylish younger ones, and the odd American wanting to relive their backpacking days – but in style.

Katikies Mykonos

The food

Seltz champagne bar, on one of the lower levels, serves up local classics like grilled octopus, baked lamb and burgers. Up several flights of steps, next to one of the two main pools, you’ll find Mikrasia, which has only a dozen tables, set onto a bed of sand. Despite the casual, beach-shack feel, the food is high-end; the Anatolian cuisine includes dishes such as grouper with bonito broth or wagyu beef with truffle.

Ask about

The hotel has its own boat, which can take you around the island to hidden beaches and coves, or on sunset cruises. It can also whisk you to the sacred island of Delos, said to be the birthplace of Greek gods Apollo and Artemis. Remarkably well preserved 5,000 year old ruins lie scattered across it, and a small museum contains artefacts from the civilisations who used to live here. And until October 31st, it also serves as an open-air gallery, thanks to a series of installations by artist and sculptor Antony Gormley.

And after that?

Check out the windmills which loom over Little Venice; they’re no longer in use but they make for a good photo-op.

NEED TO KNOW: Rooms at Katikies Mykonos start from around £298 per night, including breakfast. BA flies direct to Mykonos from £322 return, ba.com