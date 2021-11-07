UB40 star Terence Wilson dies after battling short illness

British vocalist and former member of UB40 Terence Wilson has died aged 64 after fighting a short illness.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken,” said a statement said on Twitter.

We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GRDjtApyzy — ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@UB40) November 6, 2021

The Birmingham-based group – named after the government’s unemployment benefit form – sold more than 70 million records and had three UK number one hits.

Astro joined the group in 1979, but left in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, which was due to go on tour in 2022.

The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love.