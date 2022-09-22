Two BP workers dead after refinery blaze

BP fire caught on social media

Two BP workers have died following a fire at an oil refinery.

The unnamed workers were stationed at bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio, the US.

In a statement, BP said: “It is with deep sadness we report that two bp staff injured in a fire at the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away.”

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

“All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

Videos and images of the incident appeared on social media, with smoke billowing from the unit.

BP said the unit, which was recently shut down for maintenance, was safely shut down and remains offline, after the blasé was extinguished at 10.15 last night.

Smoke billowing from the refinery, caught on social media:

Viewer video shows flames and smoke billowing from the BP Refinery in Oregon pic.twitter.com/uQWKn1JFHT — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) September 20, 2022