Twitter takeover should go ahead if it coughs up proof of accounts, Musk says

Musk said the deal should proceed on “original terms” if it provides its method for confirming accounts are real

Elon Musk has revived hopes that his Twitter takeover may go ahead after writing the deal should proceed “on its original terms” if the social media site provides its method for confirming accounts are genuine.

Musk, the world’s richest person, abandoned a $44bn bid to buy the firm citing concerns over the quantity of fake accounts on the site.

But writing on twitter today, Musk said if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his deal to buy the company should proceed as agreed.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

In response to a Twitter user asking whether the U.S. regulator the SEC was probing “dubious claims” by the company, Musk tweeted “Good question, why aren’t they?”

The comments come after Twitter on Thursday rubbished Musk’s claim that he was “hoodwinked” into agreeing to buy the firm.

“According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds,” the filing released by Twitter on Thursday said.

Twitter is suing Musk over his move to abandon the plans, saying in July the fake account claims are a distraction and that he was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share. Musk then counter-sued the firmat the end of July.

Twitter was contacted for comment.