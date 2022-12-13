Twitter gaffe: Musk’s site labels Norway, its PM and foreign minister as ‘Nigerian’

Twitter was mocked by Norway this morning after its new verification system told users the country was actually Nigeria.

Continuing its streak of mishaps, the social media site labelled Norway’s foreign ministry as a “Nigeria government organization”, while Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Store and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt were also mischaracterised.

This comes after Elon Musk bought Twitter for £35bn earlier this year, and implemented a string of controversial changes. Among changes are a new verification system and reinstating previously banned accounts like Donald Trump.

Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉



P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wr6cb3yv2W — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) December 13, 2022

Norway’s foreign ministry responded in jest, tweeted that while they “enjoy excellent bilateral relations” and “alphabetical vicinity” with Nigeria, they would prefer to be labelled as Norway.

Twitter’s labelling mechanism is supposed to “provide additional context for accounts heavily engaged in geopolitics and diplomacy”.

This incident follows continuing programming chaos at Twitter which has undermined the company’s reliability in the past months.

Twitter has been asked for comment.