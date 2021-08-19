Twilight Jet will Gis you a run in the Gimcrack

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

LUSAIL and Berkshire Shadow set a high bar in the Gimcrack Stakes (3.00pm) as Group Two winners who should have more progression to come and they may have this race between them.

Richard Hannon’s Lusail last won a competitive July Stakes at Newmarket, a race that has thrown up several Group race winners since and he looks a worthy favourite on the back of that performance.

Berkshire Shadow produced a devastating turn of foot when surging from the back of the field to claim the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, but things didn’t go to plan when upped to seven furlongs at Goodwood next time, where soft ground may have blunted his speed.

However, with both those runners shouldering a 3lb penalty on account of their past successes, I am inclined to go in search of value with two bigger priced outsiders.

TWILIGHT JET can be backed at 16/1 with some firms offering four places.

The most experienced two-year-old in the field after six career starts, he has been campaigned in top company by his Irish trainer, Michael O’Callaghan.

Two starts back he caught the eye travelling strongly in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh, running on best from the back of the field after being given plenty to do by his rider.

That was his first try at six furlongs, a trip which seemed to bring about improvement.

An easier surface in the Group One Phoenix Stakes last time limited his finishing kick, after he had again travelled well into the race.

Back on faster ground and with a good pace to aim, he could well outrun his odds.

Yorkshire-based trainer Kevin Ryan has a fine record in this race, with wins in three of the last 10 runnings.

His Acclaimation colt, GIS A SUB, is well-regarded and if forgiven his last run at Goodwood is another of interest.

He ran too free in hands of Kevin Stott through the early stages at the Sussex track but despite that was only beaten two-and-three-quarter lengths.

On a line through the winner of that race he may not have as much to find with Lusail at the head of the market as his price suggests.

Now back on better ground if allowed to roll on in front here, he could be one to surprise a few at 16/1.

POINTERS

Twilight Jet e/w 3.00pm York

Gis A Sub e/w 3.00pm York