TV firm founded by Jake Humphrey and David Coulthard back in the black

David Coulthard looks on in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 22, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Whisper Films, the TV production company co-founded by broadcaster Jake Humphrey and former F1 driver David Coulthard, returned to the black during its latest financial year as its turnover jumped.

The business, which was also set up by BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, has posted a pre-tax profit of £4.3m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2024, according to newly-filed documents with Companies House.

The profit comes after Whisper Films fell to a pre-tax loss of £334,682 in its prior financial year.

In its previous set of accounts, the business said a bad debt write-off during its latest financial year denied it from achieving “significant growth” compared to the prior 12 months.

The latest set of results have also revealed that the firm’s turnover surged from £57.4m to £78m in the year.

Whisper Films produces coverage of F1, international cricket, boxing, MMA, the women’s Super League, the Paralympics and e-sports.

The group comprises of live sports and non-scripted production company Whisper, Chapter 3 Graphics and East Media and secured the investment of Sony Pictures Television in February 2020.

Whisper, which will produce Channel 4’s F1 coverage until at least 2026, has operations in London, Cardiff, Maidenhead and Salford.

During the year the average number of people employed by the company rose from 232 to 272.

A statement signed off by the board said: “This financial year, Whisper grew its international portfolio which included a new multi-year sports host broadcast contract, long-term renewals of two of its single biggest sports contracts and a large television commercial campaign.

“Whisper has also significantly grown its esports, branded and digital divisions.”

It added: “The group continues to grow with continued focus on international markets, as well as gaming.

“Whisper has successful diversified into factual, entertainment and events to complement the wider blend of work across its sports broadcast contracts.

“It has been another successful year for contract wins, with a series of renewals with key clients and a new range of significant projects which will help ensure visibility over the next few years.”