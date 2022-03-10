Turnaround Thursday: Capita’s revenue back at £3bn after six years decline

Photo by Nicole Rathmayr on Pexels.com

Capita grew its revenue last year after six years of decline, showing the results of a slow turnaround for the outsourcing giant.

The business reported a modest 0.4% revenue hike to £3bn in the 21 months to the end of December.

Pre-tax profit swung to £286m, from a loss of £49m the year before.

“It was a year of significant change at Capita as we completed our transformation by establishing a platform for growth while continuing to strengthen the balance sheet,” said Jon Lewis.

“We grew our revenue in 2021, reversing six years of declines, and expect this trend to continue to improve, while we also expect to deliver positive sustainable free cash flow in 2022.”