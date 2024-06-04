T*ts up: London’s ‘number one’ strip club hit with legal action by dancers

Photo by Eric Nopanen

Strippers at Soho-based strip club Sophisticats have called in union United Voices of the World to start legal proceedings against the club over employment issues.

The dancers reported several allegations against the club, including trade union victimisation, unlawful deduction of wages, unfair dismissal, and bogus self-employment status.

The women say that the gentleman’s club puts intense pressure on them to sell champagne, all while they are subjected to abusive and threatening behaviour from the men who visit.

They also allege they are fined by the club, such as £50 for arriving a little late or using the toilet at an ‘inappropriate’ time.

One of the dancer, known as Helen, said: “I joined the union because I got suspended (again) and one of the reasons was because I stood up about the champagne sales, I never cowered when they said ‘if the customer doesn’t buy a bottle of champagne for £1,000, you can’t do (dance) your time.'”

The dancers called in the union, which wrote to the owner John McKeown, but after that, the Sophisticats bosses told those dancers that there were no shifts available for them.

The dancers, who had been there for dozens of years between them, have not worked since, despite allegedly being told by ex-colleagues that the club had hired six or seven new dancers.

Sophisticash Vouchers on its website shows that it charges visitors £30 for a topless dance, £60 for fully nude, while those opting for 30 minutes with the dancers will cough up £225, and an hour goes for £450.

The legal claim the union is bringing argues the dancers are misclassified as independent contractors working for themselves and should instead be classified as Limb (b) workers entitled to employee benefits such as sick pay, annual leave, pension, maternity and minimum wage.

Commenting on the case, Petros Elia, general secretary of UVW, said: “Sophisticats is renowned for its abysmal treatment of its performers and other workers and this legal claim and campaign will win justice for stippers, sooner or later.”

“Our members at Sophisticats bravely organised to fight for their rights as workers and have suffered disgusting union busting victimisation is the courage they have to fight back is awe inspiring, especially given the blacklisting risk in the industry.”

“Our members are not only fighting for their own rights and stolen wages but are providing an example for all strippers in the same position. Sex workers that organise in UVW make history, in 2020 they won workers status at two London strip clubs through the courts. We have a proud history of supporting sex workers’ rights and we will continue to do so.”