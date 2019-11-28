TSB branch closures: Where all 82 bank branches will close

TSB has announced the full list of the 82 branches it is set to close in 2020 as part of a cost-cutting plan that will also slash 370 jobs.

The high-street lender is overhauling its business as it licks its wounds from a catastrophic IT meltdown and as banks across the world feel the pressure of low interest rates and stagnating growth.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We have made the difficult decision to close 82 branches, today announcing the locations. We will fully support customers through this transition.”

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.”

TSB said it was making the decision as it was struggling to cope with the large network of branches it inherited from Lloyds Bank when the two firms split in 2013.

The lender said it has a significant number of branches with low customer numbers. It said in a statement: “TSB has seen branch transactions drop by 17 per cent as customers increasingly choose to bank online or by phone.”

TSB’s planned branch closures:

London:

Elephant and Castle (February)

Holborn (May)

Finchley (June)

Barkingside (September)

Wandsworth (September)

Bayswater (September)

St James’s Park (September)

Chingford (November)

Gidea Park (November)

Old Street (November)

Twickenham (November)

Potters Bar (November)

South East:

Abingdon (April)

Burgess Hill (April)

Sidcup (June)

Amersham (June)

Guildford (July)

Ashford (September)

Woking (September)

Redhill (October)

Basingstoke (October)

Worthing (October)

Fareham (October)

Cowley (November)

South West:

Moreton-in-Marsh (May)

Okehampton (May)

Stroud (June)

Poole (October)

Salisbury (October)

East:

St Albans (September)

Ipswich – Felixstowe Road (September)

West Midlands:

Birmingham – Great Hampton (April)

Coventry – Walsgrave Road (April)

Pershore (May)

Cannock (September)

Rugby (September)

Warwick (September)

Birmingham – Stirchley (September)

Lichfield (October)

Stourbridge (October)

Coventry – Jubilee Crescent (November)

Leamington Spa (November)

Sutton Coldfield (November)

Bearwood Road, Smethwick (November)

East Midlands:

Leicester – Cavendish Road (May)

Yorkshire/Humber:

Headingley, Leeds (February)

Thorne (April)

Skipton (May)

Hull – Willerby (May)

Normanton (May)

Todmorden (June)

Brough (July)

Market Weighton (July)

Shipley (November)

Harrogate (November)

North West:

Urmston (June)

Chester (June)

Chorlton, Manchester (October)

Congleton (October)

Warrington – Penketh (October)

Leyland (November)

St Annes-on-Sea (November)

Ormskirk (November)

North: