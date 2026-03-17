Trustpilot shares rocket as profit soars past forecasts

Shares in Trustpilot rocketed on Tuesday morning as the FTSE 250 firm posted profit that surged past market forecasts.

The customer feedback platform delivered a near-tripling of pre-tax profit to £14.1m for 2025, which it put down to investment into AI.

“We have seen a dramatic rise in the visibility of Trustpilot in AI models, given the immense scale, recency and authenticity of the feedback we host,” said chief executive Adrian Blair.

“By integrating AI-powered innovation and optimising for large language models, we are not just participating in this new era – we are helping drive it.”

The firm said it expects revenue to grow “in the high teens” on a constant currency basis in 2026, reflecting “strong bookings.”

Trustpilot shares rose 16.9 per cent to 206p. The stock is up by around a third since the start of the year.

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