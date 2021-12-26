Trump’s golf clubs enjoy furlough benefits

Trump’s plans to launch a new social media company have hit an obstacle with the proposed SPAC deal supposed to take the company public now under investigation by the SEC. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The former US President Donald Trump may not have reacted with too much urgency to the spread of Covid-19 but his UK golf clubs certainly did.

Trump’s courses in Turnberry in Ayrshire and Balmedie in Aberdeenshire claimed around £3m in furlough cash during the pandemic.

The figures were disclosed in accounts first reported by the BBC.

Trump is no longer in formal charge of the courses having handed them over to his sons in 2017, though he retains a financial interest.

Both courses saw a significant fall in turnover as a result of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Trump remains odds on to run again for the US Presidency, with successor Joe Biden suffering from disappointing poll numbers.

If he were to win he would become only the second man ever to serve as US President on two separate occasions, following Grover Cleveland.