Trump threatens 100 per cent tariff on UK films to ‘protect Hollywood’

President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose a 100 per cent tariff on “any and all” films produced outside the USA, a move that has sparked concern across the British film industry.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump criticised foreign movie production as “stealing candy from a baby”, and accused California governor Gavin Newsom of failing to protect domestic film making.

Trump’s plan, which he frames as an effort to “revive” Hollywood, would target all foreign-made films entering the US, including those from the UK.

He did not specify how or when the tariff would be implemented, raising questions about its practical application, particularly for co-productions with multiple international partners.

The UK film sector, valued at more than £1.36bn and supporting over 195,000 jobs, relies heavily on collaborations with US-based studios.

Industry leaders warn that such a tariff could disrupt ongoing productions, threaten the employment of ‘freelancers’, and reduce investment in high-end film and television projects.

Philippa Childs, head of the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU), said the measure could leave “tens of thousands of skilled freelancers” without work if US studios reconsider filming in the UK.

While the UK government has described its approach as “calm and steady”, trade talks across the pond are ongoing.

Kirsty Bell, chief executive of production company Goldfinch, noted that modern filmmaking often spans multiple countries, complicating any enforcement of tariffs and raising doubts about their effectiveness.

She added: “The answer is not tariffs if he’s trying to kick-start the industry in Hollywood. It’s developing an ecosystem for film-making that is entirely different to what has been before”.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations on whether other sectors, such as gaming and online casinos, could benefit from shifts in consumer habits if cinema releases decline.

However, a downturn in film production could also reduce intellectual property pipelines and employment opportunities in related or adjacent sectors.

Trump’s proposal shows yet another example of the president’s focus on domestic industry, but legal and trade experts question whether tariffs on creative services are feasible.

The UK film industry, home to studios like Pinewood and Elstree that have produced films such as James Bond and Superman, faces an uncertain future as both sides negotiate the potential impacts of these trade talks.