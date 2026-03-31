Trump tells Starmer to ‘go get your own oil’

Trump has told Starmer to "fight for yourself". Chris Furlong/PA Wire

President Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer that the UK will have to “fight for yourself” as the US would not provide any support in fuel supplies.

In another threat targeted at Starmer posted on his own social media platform, the US president mocked the UK’s struggles in obtaining jet fuel because of a block across the Strait of Hormuz, which has come as a result of the US and Israel’s war against Iran.

He said that the UK could “buy from the US” or “build up some delayed courage” and “go to the Strait” to take oil tankers.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, [sic] the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” Trump wrote.

“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth separately mocked the UK’s maritime abilities after the Trump administration called on the UK to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

“Last time I checked there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that,” Hegseth said.

The latest post highlights the fraying relationship between Trump and Starmer, who has claimed that the US president’s comments represented an attempt to put pressure on the Prime Minister.

Starmer said last week he was “not going to back down” on his stance and that he would not “buckle” despite Trump’s remarks.

Tensions between the two leaders may be leading to greater distance being set across the security arrangements as US access to UK intelligence – and vice versa – has become restricted, according to the Financial Times.

Trump-Starmer row deepens

Military and market analysts have also become more confused by Trump’s approach to the war as he said he was considering a ground invasion to take over Kharg Island, which is critical for around 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports.

The continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz and threats to shipping routes in the Red Sea have led oil prices to jump above $100 per barrel.

Peel Hunt economist Kallum Pickering said the shock in manufacturing as well as gas and oil production across the region was “spreading from west to east”, heightening “global recession fears”.

He said energy-intensive sectors including pharmaceuticals, travel and agriculture were set to be heavily affected by disruptions.

Energy bosses, including Wael Sawan of Shell, have warned that there could be fuel shortages in Europe within weeks.

Trump’s comment on Tuesday appeared to refer to reports that the UK was set to receive its last shipment of jet fuel this week, adding to the risk of supply shortages.

Downing Street officials have urged Brits to “act as normal” while Treasury minister James Murray said the government was working through plans to provide guarantees to people.