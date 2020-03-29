Trump says Meghan and Harry must pay for own protection in the US

US President Donald Trump said today that prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle must pay for their own security if they move to the US.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Harry and Meghan reportedly flew to Los Angeles from Canada recently. Earlier this month the US and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential travel at land crossings to ease the strain on health systems caused by the coronavirus.

Read more: Trump rolls back on New York coronavirus quarantine plan

There is no indication either Harry or the UK government has asked the US government to fund security costs.

Harry and Meghan said in January they would step back from frontline duties and relinquish their Royal Highness titles.

The couple had been living for several months with their son, Archie, on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Last month, Canada said it would no longer provide security once the couple were no longer working members of the British royal family.

Read more: Harry and Meghan face losing Sussex Royal brand

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had been assisting London’s Metropolitan Police with security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “intermittently” since November, when the couple began a six-week vacation in Canada, Reuters reported.