Troubled sale of Siemens UK head office eyes second chance

Siemens has been attempting to sell its UK head office for two years.

The UK headquarters of Siemens has been put back up for sale two years after the German giant first attempted to offload the building.

Sir William Siemens House in Princess Road, West Didsbury, Manchester, was originally put on the market with a price tag of almost £9m in May 2022.

CBRE was chosen to oversee the sales process and has again taken charge of the relaunch.

Two years ago, Siemens said it was planning to remain at the building for “an initial” three years.

After an initial deadline for offers of Monday, June 20, 2022, came and went, they continued in the background until being relaunched this week.

The office, which was opened in 190, was designated the HQ for operations in Siemens GB&I in 2019.

Relaunching the sale, CBRE said the UK head office of Siemens provides a short-term sale and leaseback and a refurbishment opportunity in the medium term.

Sir William Siemens House comprises of 88,716 sq ft of space across four floors.

The seven-acre site currently provides 344 car parking spaces and also has room for further development.

The destination of the group when it leaves the building has not yet been made public.

The new asking price for Sir William Siemens House has also not been disclosed.

In addition to its UK head office in Greater Manchester, the group has operations across the rest of the country.