Tributes paid to long-serving BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull who dies aged 66

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died aged 66. (Photo/BBC Breakfast via Twitter)

Former colleagues and Piers Morgan were among those to pay heartfelt tributes to ex BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull, who has died aged 66.

The broadcaster’s death after a five-year battle with prostate cancer was announced this morning, with former co-presenters remembering his “warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist,”

“Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August,” a representative for the family said.

The family said that he had been diagnosed in 2017 and received treatment at Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals.

He was loved by our viewers. He was loved by his colleagues.

Bill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist. pic.twitter.com/43h1conEQO — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 1, 2022

“Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him,” they added.

Turnbull joined the BBC in 1986 and four years later became a correspondent for BBC News. In 2001 he joined BBC Breakfast before transitioning to Classic FM in 2016.

Following the news, colleagues and friends took it to social media to express their sympathy.

RIP Bill Turnbull, 66.

One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/8MLEgwyY4v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2022

“Bill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist,” tweeted BBC Breakfast while Piers Morgan remembered him for his generous spirits and warmth.

Former BBC breakfast presenter and colleague Louise Minchin said he was “a fabulously supportive and kind team-play,” before adding: “Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh.”