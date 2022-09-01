Head of Russia’s biggest private oil producer, who criticised the war in Ukraine, dies after ‘falling out of hospital window’

Ravil Maganov with Vladimir Putin (Credit: The Kremlin’s website)

The head of Russia’s biggest privately held oil producer, who criticised the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, has died after reportedly falling out of a hospital window.

Ravil Maganov, chair of the board of LUKOIL, died this week in mysterious circumstances, according to Russian-language site Interfax, as reported by the FT’s Moscow correspondent.

The company is the biggest privately held oil producer in the country, and in March openly criticised Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement posted on its west to shareholders, LUKOIL’s board expressed “its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine” in March.

On Wednesday, the US department of justice obtained a warrant for seizure of a $45M plane owned by PJSC LUKOIL.

In November 2019, Maganov was pictured with Putin at the Kremlin receiving the Order of Alexander Nevsky, a state honour.