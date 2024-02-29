Seven tributes to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers who has died at 66

One of the Hairy Bikers has died – the entertainment industry has been sending tributes (Photo: BBC)

Actors and TV personalities have been sending tributes to the Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers who has died two years after announcing he had cancer.

Dave Myers and his best friend Si King worked together on cookery and travel shows and his co-host Si was the first to share a tribute by announcing his death.

Si said: “am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

TV chef James Martin has also paid tribute this morning, writing: “I am lost for words, a very special man…”

While Great British Bake Off winner Candace Brown shared her grief, writing on social media: “Such heartbreaking news. So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and Dave’s friends and family”.

Paul Hollywood from Bake Off has also spoken out following Dave’s passing, saying he is “gutted” at the news and writing online: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has also shared her thoughts, writing on X: “Devastating news. Love to Lili, Si and all who love Dave. Such a positive, enthusiastic, huge-hearted man.”

The Observer’s food critic Jay Rayner also shared some thoughts, writing: “This is very sad news. Dave was a brilliant cook, a superb communicator and most of all a seriously lovely man. My thoughts are with his family and of course Si.”

Gok Wan also shared his condolences, writing: “Such a terrible and heartbreaking loss. Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends RIP Dave”.

Hairy Bikers: a very special relationship

Si and Dave first met in 1995 and have since published 25 cookbooks together. Their first TV season came out in 2004 and along with travel and food, both men have made numerous shows documenting their weight loss journeys over the years.

Their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, documents the duo travelling from Scotland to Devon and is currently airing on BBC 2.

