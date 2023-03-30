Treasury hunts for a new cybersecurity boss – guess how little they are paying?

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Protecting the UK Treasury from a whole host of cyber threats sounds like quite an important role, and one that you might think warrants a decent salary in order to secure someone with the technical skill and professional track record who is able to take on the task.

Well, not quite.

Despite claiming the UK is on course to become a global tech superpower, the government has been widely mocked after HM Treasury posted the civil service job for Head of Cyber Security with a salary range of £50,550 – £57,500.

Candidates based in London could earn from £53,550 to £57,500, but the post is also open to workers based in Norwich or Darlington, who would be eligible for £50,550 to £54,500.

Meanwhile, similar roles in the private sector seem to be offering a significantly better pay packet.

Head of cyber security for a trading company no-one has ever heard of, £450k pic.twitter.com/0TBEIkaQJF — Jon (@Jontafkasi) March 29, 2023

The job posting, and its meagre salary, comes after security minister Tom Tugendhat said this week that protecting the UK’s cyber space was a “key priority for the government”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently rejigged Whitehall to create a new science, innovation and technology department, claiming he would “cement” the UK as a “global science and technology superpower by 2030” with key efforts on AI and supercomputing.

The job vacancy also comes after an ill-fated government ad campaign with the tagline: “Your next job could be in cyber.”

The adverts, however, never saw the light of day after widespread online mockery and criticism from culture organisations for the suggestion a ballet dancer should “reskill” in cyber.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.