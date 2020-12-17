FCA failed to properly regulate London Capital & Finance, inquiry finds

The UK’s financial watchdog did not effectively supervise and regulate mini-bond scandal company London Capital & Finance (LCF) before it collapsed last year, an independent inquiry has found.

LCF went into administration in January 2019, leaving 11,600 investors facing losses of up to £237m.

The government commissioned an investigation into the Financial Conduct Authority’s handling of the case in the spring of last year. It has been led by former judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster.

Today, the investigation concluded that the FCA did not effectively supervise and regulate LCF during the period. It said there were “significant gaps and weaknesses” in the FCA’s policies and practices.

It is an embarrassing verdict for current Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who led the FCA between 2016 and 2020.

Responding to the investigation’s verdict, FCA chair Charles Randall said: “There are a number of things we could have done better in our supervision of these two firms and both reports highlight the need for the FCA to continue to change to better protect consumers from harm.

“We accept all the recommendations that have been made to the FCA and we are profoundly sorry for the mistakes we have made.”

