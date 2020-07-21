Treasury announces big extension of Making Tax Digital scheme

The government will extend its tax digitisation programme to the UK’s smallest companies from April 2022, it said today, as part of a drive to “modernise” Britain’s tax system.

HMRC’s Making Tax Digital programme will be extended to firms with turnover below the VAT threshold of £85,000 the start of the 2022 financial year.

The extension risks angering small businesses, however. They are already under enormous strain due to the coronavirus pandemic and have previously complained that Making Tax Digital is too onerous.

Under the tax-modernisation programme, companies are required to keep digital records and provide VAT returns through software.

Since its launch last year more than 1.4m businesses have joined the programme. The scheme is designed to make it easier for businesses and people to pay tax and reduce avoidable errors – which cost the exchequer £8.5bn in 2018-19 – and fraud. The government also says it could boost productivity.

Taxpayers who file income tax self-assessment tax returns for business or property income over £10,000 annually will have to follow the rules of the scheme from 2023, the Treasury said today.

“Making Tax Digital will make it easier for businesses to keep on top of their tax affairs,” said financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman. “But it also has huge potential to improve the productivity of our economy, and its resilience in times of crisis.”

However, the initial rollout of the scheme was controversial last year. Peers in the House of Lords attempted to delay the policy’s implementation, arguing that businesses simply were not ready.