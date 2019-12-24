Travis Kalanick to leave Uber's board in December

Travis Kalanick has resigned from the board of Uber, the ride-hailing service that he founded and helped make a global phenomenon.

In a statement, Uber said that the entrepreneur would step down on 31 December to concentrate on other business endeavours.

In a statement, Kalanick said: “Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits.

“I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines.”

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said: “Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber.

“I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best.”

In November Kalanick sold $711m (£548.9m) worth of shares in the company, which he founded with Garrett Camp 10 years ago.

Kalanick was forced to step down as chief executive in 2017 amid a series of scandals and lawsuits. Camp will continue to serve on the company’s board.

In recent months Kalanick has been putting increasing focus into CloudKitchens, a kitchen rental and food delivery company which he funded with $300m.

Uber has had a difficult end to 2019. Last week the firm had its woes added to after it was banned from operating in Germany, as it had been from London in November.

The company lost its license in the UK capital after authorities found that more than 14,000 trips were taken with drivers who had faked their identity on the firm’s app.